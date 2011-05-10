More Terrifying Facts About How Sitting Will Kill You

Last month, the revelation that sitting is slowly but surely killing us just about scared every cubicle monkey and their bosses straight out of their desk chairs.



Sitting is not only making us fat, lazy, and weak (all bummers) — it’s shaving precious years off of our desk-bound lifespans: men who sit six hours a day are 20 per cent more likely to die than men who sit three hours a day and women who sit six hours a day are 40 per cent more likely to die.

Now If that didn’t compel you to jump to your feet, here’s a pretty menacing red and black chart by the team at Medical Coding and Billing that will make even the hair on your head stand on its tippy toes.

Photo: medicalbillingandcoding.org

