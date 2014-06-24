Teens Say They're Actually Using Facebook More Than They Used To

Good news for Facebook: Teens may not be ditching the social network after all.

In Facebook’s 2013 Q3 earnings report, CFO David Ebersman admitted the company had seen a decrease in daily users among younger teens, but a new survey from Forrester Research shows that youth are starting to increase their usage.

Nearly half of the survey’s 4,517 respondents, who were all between 12 and 17, said they were using Facebook more than they were a year ago, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The study also shows Facebook’s adoption among youth is “vastly higher” than every other social network except YouTube, and also that 28% of teens use Facebook all the time. That’s a higher percentage of constant usage than that of any other social network.

Forrester researchers Nate Elliott and Gina Fleming also predict younger teens will start using Facebook even more once they have their own cell phones.

At this point, Facebook is so ubiquitous that teens may feel like they need to open accounts just to keep up with their peers. A recent Pew survey showed that even though teenagers may not actually like Facebook very much, they keep using it because it’s such an important part of their social ecosystem.

After Facebook, the Forrester study also showed teens used Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Vine, and then WhatsApp the most.

