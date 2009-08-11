Congress Doubles Jet Order For Obama Administration

Remember all the outrage when the public learned that Citigroup was going to spend money on new corporate jets despite needing billions of taxpayer dollars to remain afloat?

Well, we’ve found another group that is wasting taxpayer dollars on unnecessary passenger jets. Despite the recession, higher than expected budgetary outlays and lower revenues, one group propped up by a virtually unlimited amount of taxpayer dollars and whose debt is supported by the explicit guarantee of the full faith and credit of the American people has decided to double the number of passenger jets it is buying.

They go by the name of The House of Representatives. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that before leaving town for August break, Congress doubled the government’s order for new passenger planes from four to eight, raising the price tag from $220 million to $550 million. (Weird government maths apparently works backwards: the larger the order, the higher the price tag.) This despite the fact that the Obama administration only wanted 4 planes.



What on earth is going on? Here’s how the Journal describes the lawmakers’ logic:

Lawmakers who support funding for the planes say the move would save the government money down the road because the new planes are less expensive to operate than the older planes, some of which are now grounded.

“The key here is not whether or not planes will be bought, it’s when planes will be bought,” said Ellis Brachman, a spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, the panel that approved the spending.

Ah, now we see. It’s cash-for-clunkers applied to planes.

(Note: it took all our restraint not to write that the Terror Plane administration can’t be trusted with any more planes.)

