CHART: Hobart's property market is booming as travel to Tasmania from Sydney hits record highs

You’d be pretty happy to be a tourism operator in Tasmania at present, going off the chart below. Or a real estate agent.

Courtesy of Commsec, it shows the rolling annual total of air passenger traffic whizzing between Sydney and Hobart going over the past decade.

Source: Commsec

They currently sit at a record high, something Savanth Sebastian, senior economist at Commsec, puts down to increased domestic holiday travel.

“Locations like Hobart have benefited from more Aussies travelling domestically than overseas over the past year,” he says.

“The Tasmanian economy has good momentum at present with the number of passengers on the Hobart-Sydney route growing at the fastest annual rate in a decade.”

And the influx of tourists traveling from Sydney may help explain why the Hobart housing market is also starting to heat up.

If there’s one thing that Sydneysiders like more than most, it’s property, particularly when the median price is just $385,000, around a third the cost to buy in Sydney.

According to figure released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics earlier this week, Hobart dwelling prices rose by 4.5% in the December quarter last year, second only to the gains reported in Melbourne and Sydney.

From a year earlier, they increased by 8.8%, again the third-fastest pace in the country behind Sydney and Melbourne.

Seemingly, it looks like Sydneysiders aren’t only taking fly-drive holidays, but fly-drive-buying holidays as well.

