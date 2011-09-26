More Supermarkets Ditching Do-It-Yourself Checkout Lanes In favour Of Customer Service

Photo: www.flickr.com

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A growing number of supermarket chains are bagging their self-serve checkout lanes, saying they can offer better customer service when clerks help shoppers directly.Big Y Foods has more than 60 southern New England locations and is one of the latest to announce it’s phasing out its self-serve checkouts.



Some other national and regional chains are also reducing or removing unstaffed lanes and adding more clerks to traditional lanes.

It’s disappointing news to some shoppers, who say they like the convenience of quickly ringing up their own goods and heading on their way. But studies find they’re in the minority.

