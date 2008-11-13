More Suffering Consumers Forgo Flat Screen TVs

One reason why Circuit City and Best Buy are getting whacked? People aren’t racing out to buy flat screen TVs quite like they used to, reports the New York Times.



In numbers released Tuesday by the DisplaySearch research firm, unit growth in flat panel TVs shipped to retailers increased by only 21 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Compare that to the previous six quarters, in which unit sales grew at least 41 per cent and only one quarter had less than 50 per cent growth.

The good news: expect cheaper TVs. The bad news: these numbers only reflect sales through the end of September. Happy holidays!

See Also:

Best Buy (BBY): “Seismic Changes In Consumer behaviour”

Circuit City Owes HP, Samsung, Sony $294 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.