More Strike Fallout: NBC Pulls Out of Critics' Junket

The Hollywood writer’s strike is about to hit TV critics where it counts. It’s looking increasingly like the premier expense-account junket for the nation’s TV writers will get deleted by the networks this year. NYT reported NBC is pulling out of the January Television Critics Association affair, citing “challenging times” caused by the strike. Reps for CBS, ABC, Fox and the CW are weighing whether to attend TCA, which traditionally is held in January and in July in Los Angeles.

TCA is the event where the networks seek to curry favour with 200 or so of the nation’s geekiest TV writers with free food, booze, and access to, say, Gossip Girl’s Kristen Bell. The nets typically show clips from shows in development, as well as the new season of returning shows, as well as introduce the cast. Not much sense in that since the writers aren’t writing scripts and production is now a month behind schedule.

