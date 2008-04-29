More State AGs Say No To Sirius-XM Merger

Four state attorneys general have joined 10 others in officially opposing the consolidation of two failing satellite radio companies into one. The state AGs of Connecticut, Maryland, Ohio and Washington sent a joint letter to FCC chairman Kevin Martin, urging him to block the deal.



The FCC is the last stop for the long-delayed merger of Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) and XM Satellite Radio (XMSR), first announced 16 months ago. The Department of Justice approved the tie-up in March. Short of blocking the deal entirely, the AGs are asking the FCC to take back enough satellite-accessible spectrum to allow the launch of another, competing satellilte radio service.

No word on who they’re going to convince to launch said money-losing service.

