More Staff Shuffling At Newsweek As Merger Talks Collapse

Amid the breakdown of negotiations that would have merged Newsweek with The Daily Beast, the magazine’s revolving door continues to spin.



As reported last week, staff writer Nick Summers is heading over to The New York Observer, where he will take over the media column John Koblin recently gave up to join former Observer editor-in-chief Peter Kaplan at Women’s Wear Daily. And culture reporter Ramin Setoodeh came crawling back after his brief stint at People ended up not working out as planned.

We also hear that…

Global business editor Kathleen Deveny’s last day at the magazine is Oct. 29.

Deputy editor Julia Baird has resigned.

Staff writer Nancy Cook has left for a job at Fast Company.

Washington bureau staff writer Suzanne Smalley has officially resigned following an extended maternity leave and is now working with The Atlantic’s conference business.

Former business editor David Jefferson has returned as a general editor.

The contract for Number 17, the firm behind Newsweek’s poorly received May 2009 redesign, has ended.

Dozens of Newsweek staffers have resigned since the magazine, recently purchased for $1 plus liabilities by 92-year-old former stereo magnate Sidney Harman, was put up for sale in May. Among the departed are high profile bylines including Fareed Zakaria and Dan Gross, as well as editor-in-chief Jon Meacham.

Pressure for Harman to name a successor to Meacham is mounting. He nearly found one in Daily Beast editrix Tina Brown, whose stature in the magazine world could have elevated Newsweek’s profile. But it seems like it’s back to square one now that the Daily Beast talks are kaput.

The New York Post’s Keith Kelly hears that Harman approached Kaplan — who is now the editorial director of Fairchild Fashion Group — as well as New York magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss, but neither took the bait. WWD’s Koblin, meanwhile, reports that Sports Illustrated editor Terry McDonnell is in the running.

Newsweek, for its part, has taken the editor search over to Tumblr, where it announced on Monday: “We don’t know about the powers-that-be, but the NWK Tumblr will be accepting resumes … we’re serious. In 2 sentences or less, why should you be editor of Newsweek? [email protected] Bring it.”

