The truth…is that cutting greenhouse gas emissions is affordable as well as essential.



Serious studies say that we can achieve sharp reductions in emissions with only a small impact on the economy’s growth.

And the depressed economy is no reason to wait — on the contrary, an agreement in Copenhagen would probably help the economy recover.

