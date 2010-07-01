More Spain Pain: Moody's Downgrades Five Spanish Regions

The Spain hits just keep on coming, courtesy of the late-to-the-game ratings agencies, which are socking the country in the gut at the worst possible time.



MarketWatch:

Moody’s Investor Service on Thursday downgraded five Spanish regions — Castilla-y-Leon, Extremadura, Madrid and Murcia to Aa2 from Aa1 and Castilla-La-Mancha to Aa3 from Aa2. The ratings agency, which shook the markets on Wednesday after warning that Spain could lose its Triple-A sovereign rating, said the outlook for all the regions remain negative. The review reflects the “fragility of the country’s medium-term economic recovery prospects,” Moody’s said.

Click here for the complete guide to the Spanish economic crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.