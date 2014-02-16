Another Round Of Snow Is Headed For New York City

Another round of snow is expected for the tri-state region on Saturday, just two days after a major winter storm battered large parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service in New York issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 11 a.m. EST Saturday morning until 11 p.m. this evening.

The affected regions include New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, northeast New Jersey, southwest Connecticut, and western Long Island.

Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning late this morning and continuing through tonight.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected with temperatures in the lower 30s, the Weather Service said.

Here’s the latest warning map, updated Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10:45 a.m. EST.

