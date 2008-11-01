More Signs Point To RIM's BlackBerry Storm Launching In Mid-To-Late November

Verizon Wireless hasn’t yet announced when it’ll start selling its touchscreen BlackBerry Storm — the phone it’s hoping to use this Christmas to fend off Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, exclusive to rival AT&T (T). But signs increasingly point to a mid-November launch.



The latest: A reader from San Francisco tells us a Verizon (VZ) associate told them “to wait to buy a new phone until November 16th (Sunday) when they start taking orders for the new Storm.”

That’s similar to previous reports, which suggest that Best Buy (BBY) will have Storms in stock on Nov. 16.

What we still don’t know:

When the phone will actually go on sale. (We’re betting “before Thanksgiving.”)

How much it’ll cost. (We’re betting $199.)

How much Verizon will force its customers to pay for monthly service. (We’re betting $70/month minumum, just like the iPhone.)

Either way, looks like RIM will get its phone selling before Christmas shopping takes off, which is crucial.

