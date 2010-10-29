More Shaking-Up At Conde Nast

Food group VP Carol Smith is out just about seven months after she started. Bill Wackerman gets a promotion and will take on some responsibilities for Bon Apetit and the Gourmet brand, in addition to the publications he already oversees — Glamour, Brides, W and Details. Paul Jowdly becomes VP and publisher of the epicurean titles.



Smith’s statement, via WWD’s John @koblin: “The opportunity turned out not to be what either Conde Nast or I expected.”

The move follows Tuesday’s big digital re-org. Here’s the release from Conde Nast:

New York, N.Y., October 28, 2010 – William Wackermann has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Publishing Director of Glamour, Brides, W, and Details and will assume additional business responsibilities for Bon Appétit and the Gourmet brand, it was announced today by Charles H. Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Condé Nast. The appointment is effective immediately. Bon Appétit and the Gourmet brand were overseen by Carol A. Smith, who is leaving the company.

As Mr. Wackermann’s first order of business, he is naming Paul Jowdy Vice President and Publisher of Bon Appétit and the Gourmet brand, a position Mr. Jowdy held prior to becoming Senior Executive Director under Ms. Smith.

“Bill brings a record of leadership, marketing expertise and brand building success to this expanded role,” Mr. Townsend noted. “His sales and promotion acumen, joined with Paul’s epicurean and category knowledge, is a strong combination and one we expect great results from.”

Bon Appétit is the most affluent food and epicurean title and delivers a readership of nearly eight million culinary enthusiasts. The magazine has a rate base of 1.5 million. Consumers can enjoy the Gourmet brand through Gourmet Live, an innovative app available for the iPad, Gourmet special edition publications, and the upcoming Gourmet Cookie Book: The Single Best Recipe from Each Year 1941-2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.