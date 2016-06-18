More severe weather is headed for the east coast of Australia

Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty Images.

Just as Australians are finishing up the cleaning efforts from the fatal storms which hit the south-east coast of the country a fortnight ago, more severe weather could be on its way.

Forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology are currently monitoring another low pressure system which has the potential to hit this weekend.

While the current status is just precautionary, the situation will become clearer in the next two days.

“There is still uncertainty about the timing and extent of the impacts, but we have increasing confidence in a widespread rainfall event developing over southern and eastern Queensland, and inland northern New South Wales,” said Dr Andrew Tupper, centre director of the Bureau’s National Operations Centre.

Tupper says such weather systems produce very heavy rainfall, damaging winds and dangerous surf conditions, like those experienced on the weekend of June 4.

“It’s not unusual to have East Coast Lows develop in fairly quick succession,” he said. “On average, the eastern seaboard sees seven significant East Coast Lows each year, and most occur between June and August. These systems are major rain producing events for the east coast of Australia.

“Residents should keep an eye on local forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves.”

All of the major Australian and international computer weather models used by BOM forecasters have predicted the development of this storm, although its exact location and intensity will be known closer to the weekend.

“At this stage, people from the Queensland coast to Tasmania should be aware of the potential for more severe weather this weekend and into next week,” said Tupper.

Here’s a look at the prediction.

Latest computer model guidance shows potential development of #EastCoastLow on the weekend. https://t.co/Ge8euf7rVc pic.twitter.com/jF3kZoLm8s — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) June 15, 2016

And another picture of total forecast rainfall for June 19-22, supplied by the BOM.

Three people died as a result of the storms which passed over the country between June 4-7. The damaged caused by the severe weather is estimated to be worth $38 million.

For the most recent information, including the latest flood and weather warnings, and rainfall and radar information, go to the Bureau’s website.

The Bureau also uses Twitter for significant weather information. Follow @BOM_NSW, @BOM_QLD, @BOM_Tas, @BOM_Vic, @BOM_SA, @BOM_WA, @BOM_ACT and @BOM_NT.



NOW READ: BREAKING APART: Cracking sounds are coming from the storm-damaged houses on Collaroy Beach

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.