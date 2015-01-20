RESEARCH CONFIRMS IT: The More Screens You Have, The More Of A Vidiot You Are

Recent Comscore research confirms what gadget addicts have long known: The more connected devices you have, the more time you spend interacting with them.

Put differently, from a media consumption perspective, the usage of one gadget does not always cannibalise the usage of another gadget. On the contrary, the more gadgets people have, the more time they spend on almost every gadget, not just more time in aggregate (though that, too).

Comscore’s Linda Abraham posted the following chart today at the DLD conference in Munich:

Now, it seems unlikely that having more gadgets causes this behaviour. More likely, people who love gadgets buy (and use) more of them.

Regardless, for those who have every one of these gadgets, that’s 8 1/2 hours of screen time per day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.