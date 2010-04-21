Publishing Heiress Veronica Hearst Loses $30 Million House To Foreclosure*

Flags to half-mast, please. Villa Venezia will now be owned by someone else.
*OOPS: This turned out to be old news, like February 2008 old news.
Veronica Hearst, publishing heiress, Patty Hearst’s stepmother, William Randolph Heart’s daughter-in-law, and widow of the chairman of the Hearst Corporation, seems a most unlikely person to lose her house to foreclosure.
Yet she had to give up Villa Venezia, her beloved 52-room, 28,000-square-foot Florida mansion.
