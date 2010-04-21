Publishing Heiress Veronica Hearst Loses $30 Million House To Foreclosure*

Business Insider
Veronica Hearst

Flags to half-mast, please.  Villa Venezia will now be owned by someone else.

*OOPS: This turned out to be old news, like February 2008 old news.

KERO:

Veronica Hearst, publishing heiress, Patty Hearst’s stepmother, William Randolph Heart’s daughter-in-law, and widow of the chairman of the Hearst Corporation, seems a most unlikely person to lose her house to foreclosure.

Yet she had to give up Villa Venezia, her beloved 52-room, 28,000-square-foot Florida mansion.

Keep reading >

Villa Venezia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

housing thewire-us