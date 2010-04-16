"More rumours Today Of Yahoo Actually Buying Foursquare," Says VC

Nicholas Carlson
Pakman tweets on Foursquare

Venrock partner David Pakman tweeted today that he’s heard “more rumours today of Yahoo (YHOO) actually buying Foursquare.”

Last week, we reported that Yahoo is considering acquiring Foursquare for $100 million.

We think Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz should do it. That’d be a cheap way to show her engineers (and Wall Street) that she’s serious about product innovations.

(We say cheap because remember, Yahoo spent $80 million on that terrible “It’s Y!ou” ad campaign.)

We reached David by phone and he told us, “I tweeted everything I know!”

