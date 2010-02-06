More Evidence That Law Firm Firings And Hiring Freezes Are Ending

In the employment statistics released today by the Bureau of labour Statistics, there were 1,100 jobs lost in the legal services sector in January.



That’s a pretty dramatic change from previous results. As Am Law Daily points out, 2,100 jobs were shed in December, 2,900 in November and 5,800 in October.

And as we pointed out earlier this week, Law Shucks calculated layoffs decreased by 88% this January compared to January of 2009.

What does all this relatively good news mean? For now, law firms may be done (or slowing down) disposing of lawyers and staff to remedy a decrease in work or revenue.

For a full recap of the overall employment data released today, see the BLS release.

