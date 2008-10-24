More Proof NBC Gets The Web: Watch Next Week's '30 Rock' Now, Here

Another round of applause for NBC, which finally seems to have figured out the Web, via Hulu. The latest: You can catch the season premiere of Tina Fey’s ’30 Rock’, which won’t air until next week, on Hulu today — or here, embedded below.



How to thank the suits at NBC for the pleasure? Next week, when you’ve forgotten what happened in the episode, watch it again on TV.

See Also:

Hulu’s SNL Sarah Palin Clips Play Overseas, More International Streaming On The Way?

Hulu Nails Sarah Palin on Saturday Night Live

Nice Timing: ‘SNL’ Planning Its Own Video Site

Intelligent Life At NBC! SNL Clips On YouTube And Not Shafting Hulu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.