More Products Google Should Make For Drunk People (GOOG)

While Google’s (GOOG) stock tumbles — below $350 today for the first time since early 2006 — now must seem a fitting time to show off one of the revolutionary new profit drivers they’ve been working on: “Mail Goggles,” a Gmail add-on that makes it trickier to send potentially regrettable emails while you’re drunk. Google engineer Jon Perlow:



When you enable Mail Goggles, it will check that you’re really sure you want to send that late night Friday email. And what better way to check than by making you solve a few simple maths problems after you click send to verify you’re in the right state of mind?

Excellent! While you’re at it, how about a few of these?

Hangover cure search engine: Type in what you think you ate and drank the night before; Google finds the perfect remedy.

Google Maps mashup of the best local happy hours, public transit directions.

A setting to automatically wipe search history when you use the computer between 2-4 a.m.

