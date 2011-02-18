More Private Equity Companies Make Plans For IPOs

This year is shaping up to be a great one for the investment industry. According to the Financial Times (via AltAssets), to date there are 50 private equity-backed companies that have registered their intention to go public, which means approximately $17.9 bn could appear on global exchanges this year.

The report notes that January is already the biggest month on record for IPOs since 2000. IPOs started to bounce back last year but, just as everyone started to get excited, the rush of energy turned static when the market started fluctuating again – both in the US and in Europe.

AltAssets notes that recent big-ticket IPO cancellations include the Blackstone Group backing out of a planned listing for Travelport in London, Warburg Pincus’ Fairfield Energy cancelling its IPO last July, and TPG and Apollo abandoning plans to take Harrah’s Entertainment public – a highly anticipated offering in the US.

The planned $17.9 bn on deck gives investors hope, however, especially as this number doesn’t include private equity-backed companies that have yet to file, or were forced to withdraw an IPO last year but remain interested in going public.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.