Here's Who Wants Paul Ryan To Run For President

Republican fiscal conservatives are coalescing around a candidate for president — and he currently isn’t in the race.Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Speaker of the House John Boehner, House Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Jordan have all encouraged House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Ryan to run against Obama, The Weekly Standard reports.



The policy wonk, known for “the Ryan plan” to eliminate the federal debt through dramatic spending cuts and reforms, has to date shown little interest in running.

But the conservative magazine says his wife is “on board” if he decides to enter the race.

“Paul Ryan would be a formidable candidate,” Bush told reporter Stephen Hayes. “I admire his substance and energy. Win or lose, he would force the race to be about sustained, job-creating economic growth and the real policies that can achieve it.”

The Ryan plan became a frequent target of Democrats in the 2010 election over its plans to turn Medicare into a voucher program — and they would no doubt escalate their criticism of the plan if he entered the race.

Ryan is reportedly on a vacation with his family until the end of the month, and will decide whether to jump in by the beginning of September.

