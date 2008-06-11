More Pressure On Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Molson Coors (TAP)-SABMiller JV Is Called a "Game Changer"

Now that antitrust authorities have given the go-ahead to SABMiller’s planned U.S. joint venture with Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), there is even more reason for Anheuser-Busch (BUD) to make a deal with InBev. Credit Suisse:



[We] believe MillerCoors is a game changing event and will be a positive earnings driver for both outperform rated Molson Coors and SABMiller. We also believe this places greater pressure on Anheuser-Busch, who continues to be boxed in domestically and internationally.

Combining the #2 and #3 largest US brewing operations will certainly change the competitive landscape. How much longer can the Busch family afford to pooh-pooh an InBev deal?

