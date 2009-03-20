More Press Than Protesters Show Up At Goldman HQ

Whoops. Turns out nobody wanted to brave the rain to protest outside Goldman Sachs (GS) HQ today. According to one on-the-ground eyewitness, members of the press far outnumbered the the actual sign-wavers and chanters. But hey, it’s all about making media waves right? It’d have been much worse for the cause if the protestors showed up, but no press was there to cover it.



Anyone else see it? We hope to have more pictures and video later on.

