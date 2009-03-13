Sprint, Palm Confirm Pre Pricing Plans

Nicholas Carlson

Sprint and Palm hosted a “Webinar” today to show off the Pre. The companies didn’t offer much new information except to confirm that the Pre will run on Sprint’s “everything” plans. They’re pretty standard for the industry.

Reports Gizmodo:

Individuals can choose from 450 minute ($69.99), 900 minute ($89.99) or unlimited plans ($99.99). Families can choose from 1500 minutes ($129.99), 3000 minutes ($169.99) or unlimited plans ($189.99). Business customers will also be able to pool their minutes together.

Other than that, there were some slides to show off the Pre’s features. MobileCrunch screen-grabbed the whole presentation. Here are the best few:

