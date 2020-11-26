Sony reassures anxious PlayStation fans: 'More PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year'

Best Buy

Like Tickle Me Elmo and the Furby before it, the PlayStation 5 is this year’s big holiday item.

As such, it’s sold out everywhere – every retailer, from Amazon to GameStop, can’t keep enough in stock to satisfy demand. A robust resale market has sprung up, with the $US500 model selling for upwards of $US1,000.

Sony reassured anxious fans with a message on Wednesday morning: “More PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year,” the company said. “Please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is finally available worldwide. Because of the pandemic, millions of people turned to digital storefronts to purchase the new console. But that proved nearly impossible: Customers around the world tried and failed to order the PS5 through a variety of retailers.

With demand vastly outpacing supply, a robust resale market for the nascent console has sprung up: The $US500 PS5 model is selling for around $US1,000 on StockX as of Wednesday morning.

But before you shell out nearly double, consider Sony’s latest messaging on PS5 availability: “Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year,” the company said in a tweet on Wednesday morning. “Please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

It’s unclear exactly how many PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold thus far.

Sony characterised the PS5 launch as “our biggest console launch ever” on Wednesday morning, and Sony executives have said they expect the PS5’s first fiscal year sales numbers to eclipse the 7.6 million units sold of the PlayStation 4.

For the many people who were unable to buy a PlayStation 5 at launch, it’s unclear when you’ll be able to get one.

Sony is selling the new game console directly to consumers, but the resupply drops are sporadic. GameStop said it would have consoles available for sale in stores on Black Friday, November 27, but the only guaranteed quantity is limited to two consoles per store.

Walmart is also offering sales on Black Friday, but the console will be available only through the web store once again. Best Buy, meanwhile, has said it won’t have any additional PlayStation 5 consoles for sale throughout the rest of the holiday season.

