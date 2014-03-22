More Planes Join The Search For The Missing Jet, Still No Sightings

Royal Australian Air Force service members search for the missing aircraft in the Indian Ocean (Photo: supplied)

An additional aircraft will join search groups which continue to look for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 today.

Three RAAF P3 Orion aircraft, a New Zealand P3 RAAF Orion aircraft and two ultra long range commercial jets will search a 36,000 square kilometre area of the Southern Indian Ocean, 2500 kilometres south-west of Perth.

The two commercial jets were deployed this morning, with two merchant ships already searching the area and the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Success en route to arrive in the area late this afternoon.

Planes from China, Japan and India are also expected to join the search over the course of the weekend.

The search area is based on satellite imagery from the Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation, released on Thursday, which identified two objects possibly relating to the missing aircraft.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Luke Huntington says good weather will aid the effort.

“The weather for today is going to be favourable for the flight out there in the Indian Ocean. Winds are going to be generally light – less than 10 knots – and visibility should be greatly improved,” he told The ABC.

No sightings have been reported.

