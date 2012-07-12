MORE PHOTOS: The Most Important People In Tech And Media Take Over Idaho For A Week

Jay Yarow
Mark Zuckerberg Marc Andreessen

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Basically every major media or tech mogul is in Sun Valley, Idaho this week for Allen & Co.’s annual conference.Either these people are just catching up, or they’re putting the wheels in motion on major deals.

We’ve grabbed some more photos of the people on hand. It’s a who’s who of who matters in today’s tech and media world.

Tim Armstrong, CEO of AOL, rocking out

Mark Zuckerberg hears something unexpected from Sir Howard Stringer

Pete Karmanos, CEO of Compuware, walks with an undercover Jeff Bezos ...

Here's a close up of Bezos

And here's Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir

Jeff Jordan of Andreessen Horowitz on the left, David Levin, CEO of United Business Media on right

Harvey Weinstein

Groupon chairman Eric Lefkofsky

Steve Luczo, CEO of Seagate with Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO

Tim Cook gives everyone a thumbs up

Marc Andreessen, his wife Laura, and Mark Zuckerberg

SPOTTED: Tim Cook talking to Jack Dorsey

And here's Sergey Brin, wearing Google Glass and Crocs

