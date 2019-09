Apple just released its new iPhone 5S model in black, white and gold, so it’s not too much of a leap to suppose the company might be planning a similar colour scheme for the iPad Mini 2. We previously noted that Apple is not expected to produce a gold (or “champagne”) iPad. But 9to5Mac has this image plus more.

