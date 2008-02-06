More People Watching favourite TV Shows Online: Duh

Some 80 million Americans — 43% of the online U.S. population — have watched one of their favourite TV shows on the Web, up from 25% a year ago, according to SRG’s quarterly Digital Life America survey (PDF). Plausible, given the increasing number of free, full-length Web episodes of shows like Heroes, Grey’s Anatomy, Dancing with the Stars, Ugly Betty, Chuck, and CSI. But we’re betting that number includes people who started watching a show but didn’t stick around for the full episode.

In any case, we’re even more confused by this statistic: The survey says the main reason for 21% of all visits to major networks’ Web sites was “to watch a specific show.” Meaning 79% of visits were for other reasons. Why else would they be there?

