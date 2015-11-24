More people use a Nintendo Wii for streaming than Apple TV

When it comes to streaming set-top boxes, the Apple TV may get most of the attention, but it’s not the device used by most in the US for streaming video.

According to a new study by the research firm Parks Associates, the Apple TV only accounts for 3.6% of all video streaming to televisions in the US, while its biggest rival, Roku, accounts for nearly 10% of streaming.

But even more interesting, video game consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation are the most popular streaming devices for TVs. The study broke down streaming by brand, lumping all models of the Apple TV, Roku, and video game consoles together.

This doesn’t mean the Apple TV is a flop. The device received its first major update in five years just a week ago, and it wasn’t included in this study. Meanwhile, companies like Roku and Amazon have been regularly updating their devices about every year or so, which has given them the advantage.

The new Apple TV is also the first model to include Apple’s App Store, which has standard streaming services like Netflix, shopping apps like QVC, and casual games like “Crossy Road.”

Here’s a chart breaking down the most popular streaming TV brands:

