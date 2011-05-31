More People Take Photos Of The NYC Apple Store Than Of Times Square

Researcher Eric Fisher analysed millions of Flickr photos and recorded where each was taken by using associated geotags (via 9to5Mac and ifoapplestore).



He determined that the four most popular places to snap photos in Manhattan: Times Square (4), Columbus Circle (3), Rockefeller centre, (2) and…The 5th Avenue Apple Store (1).

Here’s the NYC photo heatmap, below.

Photo: Eric Fisher via Flickr

Fischer’s entire collection of heat maps is available on Flickr. He also has a bunch of city maps world-wide showing photo densities.

