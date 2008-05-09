More People Bought GTA IV For The Xbox 360

Microsoft is claiming that 60% of the Grand Theft Auto IV (TTWO) titles sold in the U.S. were bought for the Xbox 360, which would mean that the PlayStation 3 (SNE) only garnered 40%.



That sounds impressive, but it really isn’t. That’s because Xbox 360 has been in the market a year longer and, if you count just owners of the two consoles, Xbox still leads the PS3 in marketshare 70%-30%. So really, a higher proportion of PS3 owners bought the game and contributed to Take Two’s $500 million haul.

Still, Microsoft says the game is fueling a surge in sales of Xbox consoles, up 54% week-to-week after GTA IV’s release. It had better: Microsoft pumped about $50 million into GTA IV to get exclusive access to downloadable content (which releases later this year).

