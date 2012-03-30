More People Are Voting For Rick Perry Now Than When He Was Still Running

Dropping out was the best thing Rick Perry could have done for his presidential campaign.



People are still coming out to vote for the Texas governor, two months after he officially “suspended” his campaign, more than they ever did while he was actually in the race.

Never mind that he has endorsed Newt Gingrich and encouraged people to vote for him. Perry people aren’t so easily swayed.

Before Perry’s last day in the race, he had picked up 14,321 votes. Since then, he has gotten 39,435 votes. And he hasn’t even had to do any of those tricky debates to get them.

Though it’s probably flattering, Perry would actually rather not receive all these useless votes.

“The governor hopes that folks will vote for viable, active candidates,” Perry’s spokesman Ray Sullivan told the Austin American-Stateman’s Ken Herman. “That does not include him.”

