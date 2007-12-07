More Optimism About Apple (AAPL) Mac Sales

Two days ago Apple bull Shaw Wu predicted that Apple was having a blowout Q1. Now RBC’s Mike Abramsky chimes in: He thinks the same thing.

Specifically, he’s excited about Apple’s “massive” Mac sales during the holidays, predicting 2.4M Macs shipped Q1, up 9% Q/Q and 47% Y/Y, breaking the record 2.2M Q4. He’s raised his target from $205 to $215. Our Apple Key Metrics spreadsheet is here.

