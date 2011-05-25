More Online Gambling Websites Are Seized By The Government

Photo: Orin Zebest on flickr

A month after three of the biggest online poker sites were shut down by the U.S. government, another investigation has led to indictments against three people and the seizure of 11 online gambling domains.The 11 sites include Bookmaker.com and Truepoker.com. Those sites now display the familiar FBI seizure warning.



Like the poker sites, the employees are charged with money laundering and related financial crimes.

Online gambling is not technically illegal – or, at least, its legality is in dispute – but U.S. companies are prohibited from processing transactions for gambling websites.

In related news, one of the defendants in the earlier case against the Absolute Poker, PokerStars, FullTilt Poker has plead guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. He face 30 years in prison, but is presumably cooperating with authorities.

UPDATE: Bodog.com is not named in the indictment, but their website now redirects to Bodog.eu. Either they anticipate trouble or are simply hoping to avoid the embarrassing FBI warnings in case the government turns on them.

