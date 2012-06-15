More on The New AOL: Tacoda Not a "Me-Too" Acquisition

JupiterResearch analyst Emily Riley scoffs at those who dismiss AOL’s Tacoda acquisition as a lame attempt to “catch up” with the rest of the industry. She cites other clever AOL company buys–Lightning Cast and Third Screen Media–as evidence of the company’s resurgence, and agrees with insiders that Tacoda’s high-end CPM site network will be an excellent compliment to Advertising.com’s low-end CPA business. The ubiquitous Riley also waves away rumours that Tacoda and Ad.com will have nothing to do with each other.



So, take that, you anti-AOL snobs.

