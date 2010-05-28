Forbes Firings Will Be 'Ruthless'

UPDATE: One Forbes staffer tells us: “The attitude now is that you’re an idiot if you’re not looking for another job.”



A few weeks ago, we reported that Forbes staffers were bracing for another big shakeup, this time with layoffs coming to higher-ups at the magazine and not just the rank-and-file.

Now, in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that Forbes has acquired the freelance blogging website True/Slant, which was founded by Lewis Dvorkin, a former Forbes staffer who happens to presently be consulting at the magazine and is about to assume control of its editorial operations, WWD’s Amy Wicks hears the same thing.

Wicks reports that Dvorkin “has been paying close attention to the masthead” since coming on board last month:

This time around, it is believed layoffs will affect the top of the masthead, which currently boasts two chief editors (William Baldwin on the print side and Paul Maidment for online), four managing editors, seven executive editors and 11 department heads. (Lucy Maher, who was the eighth executive editor and headed up the lifestyle channel, just resigned from the magazine. She is moving to Hearst Magazines Digital Media as executive director of network programming, effective June 7.) “He’s going to be ruthless about the cuts,” said one insider of Dvorkin.

Heard anything else? Let us know.

