Fake Steve Jobs TV Show Hits A Bump As Studio Tries To Take Over His Blog

Newsweek writer Dan Lyons, a.k.a. Fake Steve Jobs, has hit a snag with his “iCon” TV show, Fortune’s Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports: The studio Lyons is working with snuck language into his contract that would have given it control of Lyons’ blog.



“Lyons’ lawyers caught the change, and now the two sides are at loggerheads,” Elmer-DeWitt writes.

“Pretty sure they can work this one out,” MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka tweets.

That is, if the studio REALLY wants to own Lyons’ blog, it’ll just have to pay for it, Kafka explains over IM. But it doesn’t really make sense that the studio would need to own the blog in the first place.

More about “iCon”, which is being directed by ex-Seinfeld/Curb/Borat genius Larry Charles, here.

