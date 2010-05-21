More On Fox News Channel's Forthcoming Latino Website

A quick followup to our item yesterday about the new Latino-centric website that Fox News Channel is launching in the fall.



Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer, who reminds us that last year Fox expanded its web properties with the community/opinion site Foxnation.com, has a few thoughts:

One immediate follow-up question might be – what do people like Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck think of this?…

…As much crossover as there is between Fox News content, both online and on air, with FoxNation.com, we’d imagine there will be far less on FoxNewsLatino.com (by the way, link is broken – the site isn’t live yet). Still, as the 2010 race heats up, content aimed at the growing demographic of Latino Americans, backed by any network, could be a major draw.

