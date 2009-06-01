More New iPhone Pics? Digital Compass, Auto-Focus...

Apple (AAPL) will likely announce a new iPhone next Monday, June 8, at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Fransisco. In the meantime, we’ve stumbled onto what are supposedly photos of the new iPhone, via Gizmodo.



They are blurry, but fairly realistic depictions, including two features supposedly present on the new iPhone: A digital compass and a new camera with auto-focus.

But no spy shots of a redesigned “home” screen, which will make it easier to organise and launch a large number of apps.

