More mysterious flashes in the night sky have people worried about what's going on in Russia

There’s been more strange sightings in the Russian night sky. This time it’s a series of huge white and blue flashes caught on dashcam that caused electrical disturbances in the city of Stavropol.

Experts told the Russian news agency RT that the light “can’t be attributed to nature” and electrical engineers say there was no fault recorded in the power supply line at the time.

The flashes light up the whole sky in front of the car, appearing at 00.39 Monday, local time. (RT addressed comments on the YouTube video about the “2013” date, saying it’s wrong and the user never configured their dashcam properly):

“It looked as if something very bright lit up my ceiling,” one woman shared on social media.

The flashes made no sound.

Footage of night sky explosions in the region have been common recently. This “mushroom cloud” a month ago over Donetsk in Ukraine had some wondering if a nuclear weapon had been exploded:

And just four months ago, this dashcam footage of an incredible single blast near Yekaterinburg in the Urals went viral.

There were no rocket launches planned at the time, and Russian military denied any ordnance disposal or testing procedures in the region.

