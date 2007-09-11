More Monster (MNST) Moves: Marketing Exec Brad Baker Out

Last month Monster Worldwide lost a CFO. Today the company tells the SEC that Brad Baker, EVP of Product, Marketing and Customer Service, is out. To recap: Monster is cutting hundreds of jobs, has admitted to a massive data theft problem it is still trying to get its arms around, and is seeing traffic drop. Expect more management shuffles. Filing.
