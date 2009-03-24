More Money For iPhone Games: Ngmoco Raises $10 Million Series B

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch platform has been a huge hit for gaming, so it’s no surprise that one of the iPhone’s best game publishers has just closed a new round of financing.



Ngmoco has raised $10 million in series B financing, led by Norwest Venture Partners. Previous investors, including Kleiner Perkins and Maples Investments, also participated.

Ngmoco was founded last June by former Electronic Arts (ERTS) executive Neil Young and two others. Its hits include Rolando (one of our all-time favourites), MazeFinger, and Topple.

We see a bright future for the iPhone gaming platform, especially with new features being introduced this summer, including in-game purchasing, add-on levels, and more. But we are still not sure how pricing will shake out: It’s dropped significantly since late last year and even premium games are selling for less than the $10 each they started at last summer.

