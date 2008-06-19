More Milberg Mess: Firm's Lawyers Now Suing Each Other

NYPost: Convicted securities class action lawyers Mel Weiss, Bill Lerach and Steven Schulman, who admitted paying clients kickbacks to win bigger fees, were sued by two former partners at their old firm, now called Milberg LLP.



The former Milberg lawyers, suing on their own behalf, allege fraud and breach of fiduciary duty and are seeking more than $1 million each in damages.

More on nypost.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.