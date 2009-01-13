More Microsoft Slowness: No New Office Until 2010? (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) is hemming and hawing over the release date for Windows 7, which might come either later this year or sometime in 2010. But things are just as unclear with the other pillar of the Microsoft empire: MS Office.



ZDnet’s Mary Jo Foley reports early signs about the new Office (a/k/a “Office 14”) aren’t promising:

Given that Microsoft still (as of mid-January) has yet to provide even a Technology Adoption Partner (TAP) build to its O14 testers — according to what I’ve heard, anyway — the rumblings that the Softies aren’t going to ship O14 until 2010 have been growing. Microsoft privately is telling Office testers the same thing they’re now pushing publicly about Windows 7 — that it still might ship in 2009 but it also could slip into early 2010.

