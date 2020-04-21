The Maryland governor's office says there were more media requests to cover anti-lockdown protests than there were protesters

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Only a few people showed up to protest at Church Circle, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Annapolis, Md.

Protests have popped up nationwide in opposition to governors’ stay-at-home orders.

The protests were recently encouraged by President Trump, who tweeted calls to “LIBERATE” several states.

In Maryland, however, not too much opposition to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan materialised.

“There were more media inquiries about this than there were participants,” a spokeswoman for the governor tweeted.

A spokesman described the protest as having “minimal participation” with “no disruptions.”

Protests calling for governors to roll back stay-at-home orders have been popping up nationwide through last week and over the weekend, receiving lengthy coverage on cable news and stirring controversy on social media.

Yet as far as Monday’s protest in Annapolis, Md., went, media requests outnumbered actual opposition to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

NOTE: There were more media inquiries about this than there were participants. https://t.co/KLeI3pQXYX — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 20, 2020

Kata D. Hall, Hogan’s deputy communications director, noted that the media requests exceeded the number of protesters in a tweet late Monday morning.

While the protests in other cities have been fervent and better attended, a majority of Americans – 60 per cent – say they support stay-at-home restrictions and worry about more COVID-19 deaths resulting from reopening too soon, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Even governors facing some of the largest protests, such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are enjoying majority support over their handling of the coronavirus, often outpacing President Trump.

