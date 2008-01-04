Wu's Macworld Picks: MacBook Mini, Blu-Ray, Movie Rentals

American Technology Research analyst Shaw Wu has consulted his “industry sources” and has floated his predictions for Steve Jobs’ Macworld keynote on Jan. 15. They are mostly in line with other analysts’ picks, like Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster’s predictions from mid-December. Bullet points:

A “subnotebook” Mac laptop that uses Flash storage instead of a spinning hard drive. Possible names include MacBook mini, MacBook slim.

A hi-def video strategy, with Blu-Ray disc support (and possibly a Blu-Ray/HD-DVD combo drive).

iTunes movie rentals. (Many details already leaked.)

AAPL to $210 in 6-12 months.

Have a different idea? Play our first annual Macworld Predictions Game — place your bets today!See Also: SAI Holiday Gift Guide: Winter iPhone Edition

Five Million iPhones By Macworld? Nope.

Apple At Macworld: Tiny MacBook, No 3G iPhone?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.