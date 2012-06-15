More MacBook Predictions: No Tablet, Says Piper (AAPL)

More details/predictions on next Tuesday’s Mac laptop unveiling, via Piper’s Gene Munster. The upshot: cheaper, better, but nothing fundamentally different.



New MacBooks at $899-$999 (9%-18% off current prices), with an aluminium case and a touchpad ala the MacBook Air line.

Redesigned MacBook Pros, perhaps a bit cheaper.

Updated MacBook Airs

That’s it. No tablet, no computer from the future hacked out a single piece of titanium, etc.

Is that going to be enough to juice the stock? Probably not. In fact, if history holds, AAPL will drop down after Tuesday’s announcement. That said as probable MacBook buyers, we are very interested in seeing what Steve has to offer; in particular, we’re hoping he can convince us that the Air has now been beefed up enough so that it can be a primary PC, instead of just a travel companion. If it does, we’re sold.

See Also: Apple MacBook rumour Roundup: New Photo Leaks, $800 Price Tag?

iPhone App Store’s Brutal Reality: Get Viral Or Don’t Quit Your Day Job

Apple Stock: Major Buyers Stepping In At $90

Citi Whacks Estimates On Dell, HP, PC Industry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.